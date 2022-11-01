Lilly Martin Spencer’s Basket of Strawberries Brings $19,375 For Moisan’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EPPING, N.H. — Paintings led Devin Moisan’s October 29-30 sale. The three highest prices of the sale were all paintings, with an oil on canvas of a wicker basket of strawberries, by Lilly Martin Spencer (1822-1902), leading all selling for $19,375. Her works have been displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Academy and the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial. A watercolor and gouache marine scene by Montague Dawson was the runner-up, selling for $10,313. The sale included Tiffany and other silver, country and formal furniture, early tavern signs, a large collection of marbles, Hampshire and Scheier pottery, midcentury wire mesh furniture and much more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow.