Lightning Strikes With ‘Batman’ Original Cover Art At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — “It works,” artist Frank Miller (b 1957) confirmed upon receiving the printed copy of his first Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (1986) graphic novel, unaware at that time of the enormous impact both the art and the book would have on comic books and popular culture writ large. This was the headliner of Heritage’s Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction on June 16-19, a sale that totaled $24,262,303 by the third day’s end. The cover art, which had never before come to auction, contributed $2.4 million to that amount. The cover was a collaboration between Miller and his former wife, Lynn Varley (b 1958), and the canvas is signed by both artists. The Dark Knight is considered a modern classic of the genre and has remained continually in print, making this original art the cover of one of the most important graphic novels of all time.

