Life-Sized Elephant Bronze Bagged At Nadeau

WINDSOR, CONN. – On May 17, Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s Annual Spring Outdoor, Decor and Art Auction sent its headlining lot, a life-sized cast bronze elephant, to a new home for $13,420 ($2/4,000). Along with more bronze animal garden ornaments, the auction offered almost 700 lots of fine art, jewelry and designer decor. More on the menagerie and other top lots to follow. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.