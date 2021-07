PENNSBURG, PENN. — Specializing in antique bottles, glass, stoneware and related items, Glass Works Auction closed out its Premier Auction #151 on July 20 with two lots contending for top spot, both selling for $17,550 with premium. Fresh to the market and recently found in the wall of an old house in North Carolina, an American bottle marked “Baltimore” / Monument – “Liberty / & / Union”, circa 1830, was in a color so rare — a deep pinkish amethyst – that the last one to be auctioned in that color was in 2002. Considered to be one of the most ornate of any bitters bottle, the other high-performing lot, “The Great Universal Compound Stomach Bitters,” patented 1870 by Professor Geo. J. Byrne of New York,, was colored yellow with an olive tone, rare because the bottle is mostly found in amber. From the George McConnell collection, it was 10 5/8 inches tall. Watch for a full review of the sale in an upcoming issue.