LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — A US 1902 liberty $10 gold proof coin brought $66,275 August 24 during Rago’s coins and currency auction.

Designed by Christian Gobrecht, then-chief engraver of the United States Mint, the 1902 Liberty Head gold eagle is a favorite of collectors and examples are rare today as gold was often melted down.

Other highlights in the auction included a US 1911-D Indian $2.50 gold coin going for $6,628, an 1865 National Bank of Frederick Maryland $1 note that realized $5,423 and a US 1813 capped bus $5 gold coin for $4,519.

All prices reported include the buyer’s premium.

For more information, www.ragoarts.com or 609-397-9374.