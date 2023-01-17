Liberty Goddess Weathervane Leads Garthoeffner Collection - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BRANFORD, CONN. — Fred Giampietro was busy the weekend of January 14-15, first selling nearly 300 lots from the Americana collection of dealers Pat and Rich Garthoeffner, then another 430 lots of Americana, Native American and historical material from estates and collections. When the gavel fell on the final lot, the highest price realized of the weekend was $43,750 for a large Goddess of Liberty weathervane by Cushing and White of Waltham, Mass; it sold to a private collector bidding on the phone. Standing 38¾ inches tall and retaining not only its original oval brass plaque but a historic yellow mustard painted and gilt surface, the vane had provenance to Giampietro, who had sold it to the Garthoeffners. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive review of both sales in an upcoming issue.