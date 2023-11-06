Liberty Goddess Stands Tallest In Hindman’s Moylan Collection

CINCINNATI, OHIO — A polychrome painted cast zinc Goddess of Liberty figure, made by William DeMuth & Co in New York City at the end of the Nineteenth Century was the top lot in Part 1 of the Donald F. Moylan MD Collection of American furniture, folk and decorative arts that Hindman offered on November 3. Estimated at $15/20,000, the 59-inch-tall figure attracted lots of interest prior to the sale and culminated in competition from online and on four phone lines. Benjamin Fisher, Hindman’s vice president and senior specialist of Americana, confirmed it sold for $53,550, including buyer’s premium, to an international buyer bidding online. It was one of just many highlights of the nearly 340-lot sale, which will be the subject of a more extensive auction review to appear in a forthcoming issue.