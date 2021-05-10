Leyendecker’s ‘Beat-Up Boy’ Thrashes Estimate, Sets Records At Heritage

DALLAS – Joseph Christian Leyendecker’s “Beat-up Boy, Football Hero,” which appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post on November 21, 1914, sold Friday, May 7, for $4.12 million, shattering the artist’s previous world auction record. The painting was a centerpiece of Heritage Auctions’ American Art Signature Auction, alongside masterworks by such artists as Moran, Bierstadt and Rockwell. Numerous records for several significant artists were set throughout the day, as the total for the nearly sold-out American Art event surpassed the $10.7 million mark – the first American Art auction at Heritage to do so. The extraordinary portrait of a bruised, bandaged, scuffed-up but proudly defiant young boy had never before been to auction, having been in the same family for nearly 100 years. The work was on its original stretcher and had never been relined, which no doubt contributed to its appeal. Estimated at $150/250,000, bidding opened at $135,000.

It was one of two works by the artist in the sale, the other being a study for a 1932 Saturday Evening Post cover titled “Easter Promenade,” which strolled out for $50,000.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as posted by the auction house. A more complete sale review will follow in a future issue.