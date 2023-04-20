Lewis & Maese Swing On The Chandelier - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Lewis & Maese’s Traditional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on April 16 showcased exactly 600 lots of fine art, furniture, collectibles and jewelry. Hanging high above the rest was a monumental brass and glass chandelier that achieved $11,685 ($11/21,000). The Empire-style chandelier was 84 inches high and 43 inches wide and, despite its lack of a maker’s mark, pulled ahead of an Art Deco Tiffany floor lamp that came in second at $9,840. More on this and other sales in an upcoming issue.