Lester Leads Heritage’s Texas Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — On October 22, Heritage Auctions conducted the Texas Art Signature Auction, totaling $672,950 for just 115 lots. Leading these was William Lewis Lester’s “Old Man & Woman Planting Garden,” which sold for $106,250. Born in Graham, Texas, Lester studied at the Dallas Art Institute, where he became part of the American Regionalist movement during the 1930s and 1940s. Part of what would be known as the Dallas Nine, Lester was a colleague of Texas sculptor Charles Umlauf while they were instructors at the University of Texas, and his work can be found in many leading American museums. His robust composition, vivid use of color and subjective approach to his subject are on full display in this oil on Masonite painting. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.org.