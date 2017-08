FAIRFIELD, MAINE – James D. Julia’s three-day summer auction kicked off on Wednesday, August 16, with 645 lots of paintings and sculpture, followed on Thursday with 573 lots of folk art, weathervanes, furniture, guns and swords, decoys, rugs, nautical paintings and objects plus several books including Les Roses by Pierre-Joseph Roudoute (1759-1840) and Claude Antoine Thory (1759-1827), published in Paris by Firmin Didot (1817-1824). There are three volumes with a total of 167 pictures of roses. This lot was found in the attic of the family home and it carried a pre-sale estimate of $10,000 to 20,000. The final price was $65,340 including the buyer’s premium. The auction winds down Friday, August 18, with a selection of 247 lots of mixed material, followed by an Asian section with 171 lots. A complete review of this sale will be in a forthcoming issue.