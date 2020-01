NEW YORK CITY — A private collector bidding on the telephone paid the highest price of any lot sold during Americana Week when they purchased Edward Hicks’ “Peaceable Kingdom” for $4,575,000 at Christie’s Important American Furniture, Folk Art & Silver Sale on Friday, January 24. The iconic work, of which the artist made more than 60 known versions, had been consigned from a private New York collection and estimated at $1.5/3.5 million. Competition on the lot came from two phone bidders and a trade buyer in the room; the result elicited applause from the audience when auctioneer John Hays brought the gavel down to a near-capacity saleroom. The sale achieved a total of $9.5 million in a week of sales that grossed $14.7 million. A more extensive recap will follow in a future issue.