NEW YORK CITY — A Leoncillo Leonardi (Italian, 1915–1968) white terracotta sculpture found the top of the block at Capsule Gallery Auction’s September 27 sale. The piece doubled its $70,000 high estimate to bring $168,750, including buyer’s premium. Titled “Taglio Bianco” and dated 1962, the sculpture measured 32 inches high and resembles a cross section of a natural specimen. The work came from the collection of the late Evelyn & Thomas Langbert of the Ritz Park Avenue.

For additional information, www.capsulegallery.com or 212-353-2277.