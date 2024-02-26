Lennon’s White Album Copy Leads Beatles 60th Anniversary Auction For Heritage

Published: February 26, 2024
DALLAS — A copy of the Beatles’ White Album once owned by John Lennon sold for $162,500 to lead Heritage Auction’s February 24 Beatles “Coming to America” 60th Anniversary Music Memorabilia Signature Auction. Most of the low-numbered copies of the White Album were owned by insiders or people close to the Beatles; this album was no exception. Lennon himself gave the album to Les Anthony, who was Lennon’s personal chauffeur and bodyguard at the time the album was released. It was one of the top lots in a sale that realized $1.18 million. For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.
