Lelands Does It Again: $3.1 Million For Brady Card, Highest Price Ever Paid For Football Card

By Greg Smith

MATAWAN, N.J. – It was only two months ago that Lelands Auction established a record at $2.25 million for the most ever paid for a football card. That record was set with a Tom Brady signed rookie card graded 8.5 with a Beckett graded 9 autograph.

“Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field,” Lelands president Mike Heffner said in a statement at the time.

They have done it again.

Lelands set a new record for the highest selling football card at $3,107,372, found in a similar card as the previous record: a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket with autograph. This example was in a BGS Mint 9 grade, one of only seven examples in the census in this grade and none higher. The signature was Beckett graded a perfect 10.

There were only 100 of these cards ever released.

The company noted, “Soon after Brady won the Super Bowl in February of 2021, a few owners of the other BGS 9 versions were asked if they would accept $5 million for theirs, and each one declined.”

For information, 732-290-8000 or www.lelands.com.