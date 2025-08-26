Lelands 2025 Summer Classic — 1939 Hall Of Fame Program & Namath Collection Each Exceed $300K - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — A 1939 Baseball Hall of Fame induction program signed by all 11 living inductees present that day sold for $315,426 and a high-grade Joe Namath collection fetched $311,000 in the Lelands Summer Classic Auction, which ended August 16.

The inaugural Baseball Hall of Fame induction program sold in this sale is the only one ever featuring the signatures of all 11 living inductees, making it one of the rarest and most significant signed pieces dating from that historic day. The 11 inductee signatures are those of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Honus Wagner, Cy Young, Tris Speaker, Grover Alexander, Nap Lajoie, George Sisler, Eddie Collins and Connie Mack.

The collection of high-grade Joe Namath cards sold here consisted of mostly PSA 9’s and PSA 10’s. Among them were a 1971 Topps Football #250 Joe Namath PSA Mint 9 (Pop 3 highest graded) that garnered $94,007, and a 1969 Topps Football #100 Joe Namath PSA GEM Mint 10 (Pop 3) that netted $51,148.

Additional auction centerpieces included a hobby fresh 1997 SPx Michael Jordan Die-Cut Auto, graded PSA 8 with a 10 auto ($114,943), a 1951 Bowman Baseball high grade near complete graded set most NM-MT 8 or better ($56,886), a 1948 Bowman Basketball #69 George Mikan rookie card PSA EX-MT 6 ($51,598) and a 2004 Topps Chrome Basketball Gold Refractor (#99) complete set – PSA Kobe Bryant! ($31,676),

The auction also featured a 1993 Rod Woodson Steelers “Pick Six” game-worn jersey ($29,203), a September 22, 1946 Yogi Berra MLB debut and first career home run ticket stub PSA PR 1 ($28,022), a 1935 National Chicle 34 Bronko Nagurski rookie PSA GD 2 ($27,364), Babe Ruth’s personal set of golf clubs — gifted to Johnny Mize ($27,022) and a Vic Hadfield 1972 Summit Series Team Canada vs Soviet Union game-worn jersey (MEARS A10) that sold for $26,060.

Among other auction highlights were a George Foreman 1970s passport for multiple bouts including “Rumble in the Jungle” ($13,162), a Derek Jeter 2010 All Star Game photo-matched signed game-used bat ($12,113), a 1972 Roberto Clemente 3,000th hit ticket stub PSA EX 5 ($11,011), a Sanford Koufax full name single-signed baseball ($11,534), a Bill Gates 1980 Microsoft business card ($5,381) and Willie Mays signed personally worn underwear ($2,216).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

For more information, or the complete results of the auction, see www.lelands.com.