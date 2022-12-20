Leland Shocks With 2022 Fall Classic Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MATAWAN, N.J. — Mickey Mantle’s notorious 1972 signed and handwritten “lewd” Yankees questionnaire sold for $242,789 and a “Mean” Joe Greene Steelers game-worn jersey from the team’s 1975 Super Bowl-winning season garnered $60,043 in the Lelands 2022 Fall Classic Auction, which closed on December 10.

When asked by the Yankees to share in writing his favorite Yankee Stadium memory in advance of the stadium’s 50th anniversary celebration in 1973, Mantle did not recall an on-field moment or anything about baseball for that matter. Instead, in a jaw-dropping answer, Mantle revealed a sexual experience he had with a female fan during a game: “I got [oral sex] under the right field bleachers by the Yankee Bull Pen,” he wrote back. The Yankees outfielder followed that up by providing specifics, in response to the second and last question, which asked respondents to note when the event occurred and to give as much detail as possible.

“Mean” Joe Greene Steelers game-used jerseys are exceedingly rare and the spectacular home jersey sold here was worn by the legendary defensive tackle during the team’s Super Bowl-winning season of 1975. The auction also featured a Mickey Mantle 1957-58 Yankees game-used helmet ($51,868), a Frank Robinson 1966 Orioles game-worn jersey from his MVP, Triple Crown and World Championship season ($50,400), an extremely scarce 1959 Yoo-Hoo Mickey Mantle PSA 4 ($49,398) and a Rickey Henderson 1979 Athletics rookie signed game-worn jersey ($35,828).

Additional highlights included a Phil Rizzuto 1955 World Series game-used, signed bat PSA 10 ($32,497), a Babe Ruth single-signed baseball ($32,497), a signed 1955 Topps Jackie Robinson ($30,168) and a 1930s Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig dual-signed baseball ($23,432).

