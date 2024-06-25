Leland Little Has White Gloves Handy For Fine & Decorative Arts

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — White glove results — when all lots sell — were nearly realized by Leland Little in the firm’s June 12 fine art auction and its decorative art auction on June 14. Just three of the 102 lots offered in the fine art auction passed from the podium, while the decorative art sale saw all but one lot find new homes; more than 98 percent was the cumulative sell-through rate.

The decorative art sale had the highest selling price of the two: $24,000 for a Federal carved walnut corner cupboard made in Davidson County, N.C., circa 1810-20 and attributed to either John Swisegood or Mordecai Collins. Standing 95½ feet tall and 43½ inches wide, the catalog described it as having a “desirable diminutive form” and referenced literature at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) on the Swisegood school of cabinetmaking. Of additional interest was its fresh-to-market status, having always been in the family of Paul Bynum Kyser (1856-1937) and Emily Kyser (1864-1950) of Rocky Mount, N.C., who were the great-great grandparents of the seller, who lives in Greensboro, N.C. A representative for the house confirmed it will be staying in North Carolina.

A few of the other top lots in both sales are also staying in North Carolina. Local artist Ivey Hayes’ (North Carolina, 1948-2012) “Gulls and Terns” made $10,200 in the fine art sale. Earning $8,400 was a Chippendale carved mahogany side chair, attributed to either Baltimore or Philadelphia that had an old and probably original surface and came to auction from the Fredericksburg, Va., estate of Dr Larry Southworth, who had acquired it from Marshall Goodman Antiques. A carved and polychromed carousel horse made by Gustav Dentzel (German/American, fl 1890-1906) in Pennsylvania rode out for $6,000 to round out the top lots won by in-state bidders.

Leaving North Carolina but staying in the Southeast was James P. Kerr’s (American, b 1953) “Breakers,” a vibrant abstract coastal scene by the artist whose works the catalog noted “capture the best of a Carolina lifestyle.” It brought $9,600. Another Southeast buyer paid $8,400 for a circa 1875 Swiss full orchestral interchangeable music box with automata strikers attributed to B.A. Bremond of Geneva.

Bidders from the Northeast were successful in winning a few of the top lots. “Gloucester” by Guy Carleton Wiggins (American, 1883-1962) was one of the lots that will be migrating north to new homes. Cataloged as being in “good estate condition,” it brought $13,200. While it was consigned to auction from a Durham, N.C., private collector, Jane Peterson’s (American, 1876-1965) “Zinnias in a Yellow Vase” had provenance to the New York City galleries of D. Wigmore Fine Art and Hirschl & Adler Galleries; a Northeast buyer had the prevailing bid of $8,400. In the decorative arts sale, a brass surveyor’s compass made in 1786 by instrument- and clockmaker Benjamin Rittenhouse (circa 1740-1825) spun to $12,000. According to the catalog, the compass was the subject of 1960s correspondence between the Smithsonian Institution and the North Carolina Department of Archives and History; that correspondence survived and will accompany the compass to a new home in the Northeast.

Typically, Leland Little’s sales reach well beyond the East Coast and these two were no exception. A buyer in the Midwest won for $13,800 “Winter Stronghold,” a wintry landscape by American artist Frank Dudley (1868-1957). The circa 1940 piece retained both the artist’s label and a label for the Chicago Galleries Association; it had descended in the family of William and Agnes Nelson of Chicago.

A handful of lots appealed to a buyer in the Southwest. A family collection of five high-relief proof strike gold medals issued by the Italian State Mint in honor of Pope John XXIII (in office from 1959 to 1963), were housed in a lined and fitted presentation case and realized $21,600 from a Southwest bidder.

Cody, Wyo., born artist Dave McGary (1958-2013) is well known for his painted limited edition bronze figures of Native Americans and four were included in the decorative arts sale. Two achieved high enough prices to earn placement in the top tiers of the day and both sold to different Southwest buyers. “The Gatekeeper,” a maquette of Teton Sioux warrior Iron Thunder from the artist’s Strongheart Society trilogy, 2006, rode to $15,600. McGary’s 1992 “American Horses” maquette of Nineteenth Century Oglala Sioux chief American Horses earned $12,600. Both were from the artist’s “Warrior” series, had been purchased directly from McGary Studios in Ruidoso, N.M., and came to auction from a Wilmington, N.C., private collection.

From the same collection were two bronzes from McGary’s “Native American Women’s Series.” “Grandmother’s Heirloom,” 19¾ inches tall, earned $10,200; “The Honor Dress” rounded out the group at $8,400.

The decorative arts sale had a good selection of Mission oak furniture, by makers Charles P. Limbert, L&JG Stickley and Gustav Stickley. Chairs, tables and case pieces were all offered but claiming the best price of the category at $9,000 was a bookcase by Charles P. Limbert; it will be traveling to the West Coast. Headed West as well was “Raphael” by California artist Richard Bunkall (1953-1999), which realized $10,800.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

The firm’s next fine art auction will take place September 11, followed by the decorative art auction on September 13. For information, 919-644-1243 or www.lelandlittle.com.