TIMONIUM, MD. – A large group of camera equipment recently consigned to Richard Opfer Auctioneering by a local dealer who offers clear-out services brought some of the top prices at the firm’s year-end online-only clear-out sale on December 17. Leading the group – and achieving the top price in the sale – was a lot that included a Leica camera, four lenses, a tripod, two other attachments, a leather case and several pamphlets and book; it brought $960, including buyer’s premium, against an estimate of $200/400.

A more extensive recap will appear in a future issue.