LeBron Rookie Card Slam Dunks For Heritage

DALLAS – A 2004 Topps Chrome LeBron James Superfractor No. 23, graded PSA Gem Mint 10, 1/1 prompted a surge of 53 bids before finding a new home at $720,000, more than three times its estimate. The card is from the rookie season of the player who forever changed the fortunes and legacy of the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose ascent to relevance and eventually to NBA champions began in the season captured in this card, when they drafted Ohio’s greatest player of all time.

It was the top lot in Heritage Auctions’ October 3 “Michael Jordan & Basketball Icons Sports Catalog” sale, which grossed more than $4.2 million.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more complete play-by-play of the sale will follow in a future issue.