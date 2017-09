COLCHESTER, CONN. — Nathan Liverant and Son Antiques is hosting a free forum, “Slant Front Desks,” on Saturday, September 23, from 2-4 pm at 168 South Main Street, Colchester.

Slant front desks, with their fitted interiors and secret compartments, combine beauty, function and design. At the forum, a close examination of two slant front desks will include dissecting, comparing and contrasting.

This forum is part of the firm’s “Invitation to Learn” series and is appropriate for the interested beginner, the expert collector and everyone in between. Forums are free and open to the public. Light refreshments are served, featuring Cato Corner cheese and Snickers bars. All are welcome, and no reservations are required.

For information, 860-537-2409.