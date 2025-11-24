Le Pho’s ‘Fleurs’ Bloom At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — On November 18, Heritage Auctions conducted its 116-lot Fine European Art Auction, an event that realized nearly $1.16 million. Described as “one of most remarkable assemblages of European landscape painting offered in decades” featuring Old Master and Nineteenth Century landscapes, it was a more recent work that claimed top-lot honors. The sale was led by a 1972 “Fleurs” painting by French/Vietnamese artist Le Pho (1907-2001). This oil on canvas composition showed orange, yellow and white flowers arranged in a white vase against a blue and yellow background. Measuring 53 by 39¼ inches framed, the work was acquired by Findlay Galleries (New York City) from the artist’s studio in 1972, obtained by George and Eunice Nolley (Tulsa, Okla.) later that same year and was most recently in a private Dallas collection by descent. It sold, for $137,500, with a letter of authenticity from the Findlay Institute and will be included in their forthcoming Le Pho catalogue raisonné. Prices include the buyer’s premium. A future issue will cover additional highlights from this sale.