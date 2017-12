BOSTON — A red Favrile vase exhibited by Louis Comfort Tiffany was the top lot in Skinner’s December 14 sale of Twentieth Century design, bringing more than eight times its estimate to close at $33,210.



The second-highest price was $22,140, brought by a 1957 George Nakashima walnut and natural fiber-cloth cabinet.



A more extensive recap of the sale is forthcoming.