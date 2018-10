WASHINGTON, DC — Representatives Doug Collins (R-Ga.) and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) joined Senators Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in introducing the American Royalties Too (ART) Act of 2018 in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The ART Act amends the Copyright Act to provide creators of visual art a five percent royalty of the price paid for their art when it is resold at auction.

“American artists should be rewarded, not penalized, for the uniqueness of their work,” said Collins. “The ART Act would allow visual artists to reap the benefits of their talent and labor on a playing field that’s finally level with other countries. Creativity is an American value, which makes treating creative expressions fairly an American virtue.”

“I have been introducing the ART Act since 2011, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan, bicameral version of the legislation this congress,” said Nadler. “It’s past time that visual artists and creators receive their fair share in proceeds for their creative works.

“More than 70 other countries already provide this resale royalty. We owe it to American artists to do what is right. We need to pass this legislation to ensure they benefit if the value of their work increases over time and to make certain that they receive payments for their works sold in other countries.”

“Artists deserve fair compensation for their work. Unfortunately, under our current laws, artists don’t share in the benefits when their work later increases in value,” said Hatch. “Collectors and auction houses make millions when art is resold. It’s only fair that the artist who created the work in the first place receive a share as well.

“The ART Act will help remedy this injustice by giving artists the right to a share of the proceeds when the art they create is later resold at auction. It will help ensure artists get a fair shake.”

“For too long, visual artists in America have not benefitted from the appreciation of their work like artists in other parts of the world,” said Leahy. “The ART Act is a limited remedy that will amend the Copyright Act to provide visual artists with compensation that is long overdue.”