Laugé Spring Landscape Warms Up Bidders At Bill Hood

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — What better place to shop for the upcoming holidays than at a $40 million dollar mansion? Luckily, on December 10, interested bidders were able to do just that at Bill Hood & Sons Art & Antique Auctions’ Important Major Estate sale, where 329 lots from a Jupiter, Fla., mansion crossed the block, including signed Louis Vuitton cabinet pieces, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture, French bronzes, Vienna portrait plates, majolica and antique paintings, among others. Leading the sale was a landscape by Achille Laugé (French, 1861-1944), which reminded bidders of the hopefulness of spring to come. The oil on canvas, which depicted a spring landscape with birch trees in a pastel palette, was framed in a rococo-style giltwood frame and was signed “A. Laugé” on its lower right corner. The painting bloomed to a fresh $20,400 with premium, surpassing its $8/16,000 estimate. Additional lots from this sale will be highlighted in an upcoming issue.