Late Eighteenth Century Sgraffito Mug Rises To Top At Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Spanning two days, April 18-19, Pook & Pook’s latest Americana & International auction offered a total of 824 lots, including stoneware, paintings, timepieces, folk art and furniture. Estimated at just $8/12,000 but ultimately achieving the auction’s highest price — $40,000 with buyer’s premium — was a rare Pennsylvania sgraffito mug dated 1797. Likely from Montgomery or Berks County, the body of the mug contained stylized tulip and songbird etchings. The mug’s strap handle also had an incised flower design. The 5½-by-5-inch yellow, green and terracotta mug had provenance to Mary Snyder Antiques, Reinholds, Penn. Further review of the sale’s offerings will be in an upcoming issue.