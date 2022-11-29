Lark Mason’s Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Works Of Art Auction Achieves $467,121 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — The two-part Fine and Decorative Works of Art sale offered by Lark Mason Associates on the www.iGavelauctions.com platform hit all the right high notes, achieving $467,121, when they closed on November 16-17. With an 81 percent sell-through of 475 lots, there were strong prices for a large group of rugs and carpets from the collection of Barry MacLean, which realized a total of $82,400; a fine-quality but overlooked Qing dynasty porcelain Jue sold for $43,750, far exceeding its $200/300 estimate; a selection of Art Nouveau Glass from a West Coast Collector realized $35,400; and “Marine,” a beautiful maritime painting by Henry Moret topped the results, fetching $78,500.

“We were gratified by the overall interest in the paintings and other works of art, with bidders from the United States, Asia and Europe battling over the best examples,” says Lark Mason. “Quality is always sought out and the results of this sale prove this to be true. The variety of bidders and the items sold augurs well for the continued strength of fine quality works regardless of financial market turbulence.”

Other notable results in the sale include “Coney Island on Monday Morning” by Martha Walter (American, 1875-1976), oil on panel ($27,500); a Chinese jade mounted wood table screen ($22,500); a Roman-style marble torso of Aphrodite ($12,438); “The Library, Winter,” by Guy Wiggins (American, 1883-1962), 1931, oil on canvas over card ($9,375); a Serapi carpet with beige ground within navy border ($8,125); a Tiffany Studios leaded glass Acorn lamp shade and electrified kerosene base ($7,813); a George III sterling silver epergne, marks of William and James Priest, London, 1791 ($7,063); and a Louis C. Tiffany Furnaces bronze and damascene Favrile glass desk lamp, circa 1920 ($6,513).

Prices quoted include the buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.