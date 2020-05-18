Lark Mason’s Cadmus Sale From Anderson Collection Led By Cadmus Male Nude Work

NEW YORK CITY- Property from the estate of actor, cabaret singer, and Paul Cadmus’ muse and lover, Jon F. Anderson was offered at Lark Mason’s timed auction that closed May 19, with the highest selling lot found in a crayon-on-hand-toned-paper work of a male nude by Cadmus, which sold for $42,500.

The work measures 17 by 23¼ inches and was executed circa 1968. It had labels for Ten Hill Studio and DC Moore Gallery. It was exhibited at Moore in “Paul Cadmus: The Male Nude 1950-1999,” that ran October 10 to November 9, 2002.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.