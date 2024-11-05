Lark Mason Associates Exceeds $900,000 In Asian Art Sales

Review by W.A. Demers

NEW YORK CITY — In a series of four Chinese and Asian art sales running October 1-15, Lark Mason Associates offered more than 950 lots and realized more than $900,000. The top lot of all four sales was a Chinese imperial yellow ground nine dragon brocaded and kesi silk panel, from the Qing dynasty, which rose to $78,125 in the firm’s Chinese and Other Asian Works of Art sale. Cataloged as a “sumptuous display of power,” the textile’s nine dragons represented imperial authority, and the yellow color was reserved exclusively for the emperor. Such large and impressive tapestries as this were hung throughout the Forbidden City. Its padding suggests that this banner was likely used during the winter months.

Said Lark Mason, “The strength of the four auctions was based upon a large number of attractive, lower to middle-market items. Going into the sale, we determined that the best approach was to offer these in smaller sales rather than a single, large sale, primarily because many of the types of items, most notably the collections of porcelain spoons, bird feeders and water containers, appeal to a highly specialized audience that was not easily reachable because nearly all were likely to be in the Peoples Republic of China. Our assumption was correct and had we simply offered these within a large sale without allowing the public to share information about these highly esoteric categories, it is likely many otherwise interested bidders would have been unaware these were in the sale.”

Thus, a Chinese burlwood covered album of letters, Qing dynasty, and a rubbing from the Yun Ju Temple that were paired as a lot, opened at $100 and sold for $52,626.

A Chinese gilt lacquered bronze figure of a bodhisattva found a buyer at $20,625, and a Chinese carved bamboo figure of a scholar with a hardwood stand brought $13,750.

Other significant lots included an early Twentieth Century bamboo birdcage, which was offered in Session One, crossing the block at $7,188.

In Session Two, a Chinese cobalt blue meiping vase that was estimated $200/400 realized $16,875. It was 12¾ inches high with a diameter of 8 inches and weighed of 8 pounds.

Meanwhile, six multicolor glazed porcelain tabletop accessories, the largest of which, a 9 ¾-inch-high vase, and a covered bowl achieved $15,000.

Also offered in Session Two, four Chinese porcelain spoons, including one marked Shende Tang, scooped up $13,125 after 33 bids.

In Session Three, a Chinese tea dust glazed vase with a Guangxu incised mark earned $14,375, while six late Nineteenth Century Chinese embroidered framed silk panels took $30,000.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.larkmasonassociates.com or 212-289-5524.