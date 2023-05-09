Large Sand Bottle Achieves Oversize Price For Doyle - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Chris Barber, vice president and director of American furniture and decorative arts for Doyle, has handled more than a couple of Andrew Clemens’ (1857-1894) sand bottles in his career, so he was particularly pleased to offer one in his May 2 sale that was distinguished from others by both its size and early date. Made in 1876, when Clemens was just 19 years old, and measuring 10½ inches tall, the bottle was made for Mr and Mrs H.J. Boardman to commemorate the American Centennial and featured motifs characteristic of Clemens, including a spread-wing eagle with shield and other patriotic elements as well as geometric patterning. Estimated at $20/40,000, the bottle attracted interest and competition that took it to $113,400, a price that led the 372-lot sale, which also included silver. Doyle offered nearly 150 lots of American paintings and prints the following day in an auction headlined by “Cliffs off Grand Manan Island,” which had been painted circa 1885 by Alfred Thompson Bricher (1837-1908) and which sold for $44,100, an improvement over its $15/25,000 estimate. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. An upcoming issue will feature both auctions.