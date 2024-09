CLARENCE, N.Y. — On August 16 and 17, Schultz Auctioneers presented 911 lots from the estates of Richard Byrne and other collectors. Major collecting categories on the first day included Victorian furniture, silver, jewelry, coins, lighting, porcelain, fine and decorative arts and Oriental rugs. The second day comprised ephemera, toys, sports memorabilia, advertising, militaria and other collectibles. The auction had a 94 percent sell-through rate and approximately 3,375 bidders across the two days.





Rising up from a $3/5,000 estimate to achieve $415,000, the sale’s highest price, was “Adoration of the Magi.” This Fifteenth or Sixteenth Century Flemish school oil on oak panel painting was attributed to Hieronymus Bosch and depicted the Christian Nativity scene where several visitors are paying their respects to baby Jesus and his mother. The panel had previously been in a local private collection for more than 100 years. Ben Schultz, co-owner and auctioneer, shared, “The painting was the highlight of the sale. We knew it had potential to take off, but there was really no way of knowing for sure how high it would go. There was definitely interest in the weeks leading up to the sale, but we never anticipated it doing this well.”