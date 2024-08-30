Lanford Monroe Landscape Captivates Old Kinderhook Buyers

Published: August 30, 2024
VALATIE, N.Y. — As summer wound down, Old Kinderhook Auction Company’s Autumn Closing In auction on August 27 was aptly titled and offered more than 900 lots that was anchored by a large collection from New England bursting with Chinese antiques, fine art and bronzes. “Evening Still” by Lanford Monroe (American, 1950-2000) was the sale’s highest seller and exceeded expectations, selling for $6,765 to a buyer in New York City. A more extensive review of this sale, which was nearly 99 percent sold by lot, will appear in an upcoming issue.
