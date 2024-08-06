Landscapes, Lalique & Lighting Light Up At Magnusson

Review by Kiersten Busch

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — On July 24, The Magnusson Group conducted its Fine Art To Favrile Summer Auction, which offered 200 lots of fresh-to-market items from three prominent New Jersey estates, including the Rulle estate, the estate of Frederick Kraissl and that of a private New Jersey collector. “It was a really strong result with great prices realized across a range of categories,” said Nathan Buchek, operations director for The Magnusson Group, when asked how the sale did. “Several terrific single-owner collections formed the heart of the sale, and those collections were rich in fresh-to-market artworks, furniture and decorative objects that proved to be desirable in the market.”

With a 92 percent sell-through rate, the sale totaled $149,739. “Generally speaking, most of the buyers of the top 16 lots were geographically near [the firm], including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and DC, but there were buyers from California, Maine and Europe,” reported Buchek.

While the majority of bidders were located in the United States, Buchek also reported registered bidders from around the world, hailing from places such as the European Union, Canada, Asia and the Middle East, among other regions. “There were several bidders in Estonia, which we assume is related to interest in the bronze sculpture by Amandus Heinrich Adamson,” Buchek explained, noting that Adamson was an Estonian artist.

Leading the sale was Adamson’s “Walfbanger,” weighing approximately 35 pounds. The large bronze statue depicted a bearded man with a harpoon and was signed and dated “1898” on the top of its base. “The biggest surprise for our team was the hammer price for the bronze sculpture by Amandus Heinrich Adamson,” reported Buchek, “There are only a handful of previous sales by this artist, so the interest was a pleasant surprise.” It speared down a $31,563 finish, landing at almost 16 times its high estimate of $2,000.

Fine art was especially strong in the sale, with a Flemish School oil on canvas selling for $7,125, the second-highest price of the day. It depicted a Flemish hunting scene and appeared unsigned. The painting also had provenance to the Rulle collection.

Another figural scene that performed well, earning $4,938, was “Venice Fountain” by Emma Ciardi, the daughter of Italian painter, Guglielmo Ciardi. According to the auction catalog, Ciardi’s “expressive brushwork and sensitive eye for color captured imagined views of a courtly Eighteenth Century Venice and Italy which were particularly well received by English and American patrons.” The oil on board depicted several Italian women of the court near a fountain and was signed “Emma Ciardi Venezia 1912” on the lower lefthand side.

Lalique glass sculptures were also very popular with bidders. A pair of frosted crystal glass swans flocked to $3,688, signed by Lalique and measuring approximately 9¾ inches tall. Both swans came on mirror plateaus. Another pair — this time Chene oak leaf glass sconces with provenance to the Rulle collection — grew to $3,375, surpassing their $2,000 high estimate. The auction catalog noted that the sconces were “ready to install” and in good condition.

The highest finish in the lighting category was a one-of-a-kind, handmade turtleback stained glass table lamp designed by Michael Melia (New Jersey, active from 1976). Its shade was made with gold-stained square and rectangular glass tiles and had larger rectangular turtleback glass pieces banded around the lower end. With provenance to the Rulle collection, the lamp was in excellent condition and signed “Melia” on the inside of the shade’s rim. In addition, an antique Wilkinson table lamp with a floral stained glass shade and sculpted plant root bronze base sold for $1,813, surpassing its high estimate of $1,250.

The Magnusson Group’s next auction will be its Fall Coin Auction, which will take place in either September or October.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.themagnussongroup.com or 973-425-1550.