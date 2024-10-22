Landry Pop’s Inaugural Auction Was Both Iconic & Heroic

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Travis Landry, pop culture connoisseur, Antiques Roadshow appraiser and proprietor of one of the newest auction houses in the US — Landry Pop Auctions, which joined the Rago/Wright/LAMA consortium in late July — had his first sale on October 8, in David Rago’s facility. The numbers were impressive for Icons & Heroes, with 321 of 322 lots of comics, trading card games and video games selling and achieving a total of $660,870.

“I’m feeling really good,” Landry said when Antiques and The Arts Weekly reached him and his family on the road back to Rhode Island. “I’m very proud of the sale, how it came together. We had multiple collections and about 95 percent of it was fresh to the market. All of my good friends follow me and we had a lot of new bidders, too.”

A hefty estimate of $80/120,000 made the stakes high for a 1941 copy of the first issue of Captain America, which was written by Jack Kirby and published by Timely Comics. It is currently ranked as number seven in Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age Comics, from the period 1938-56. Its condition had been graded as an 8.0; there are only 16 copies in this grade and just seven in better condition. As if the condition was not reason enough to bid high, this copy had an autograph by Kirby himself, so Landry had reason to expect it would do well. It did just that, bringing $84,000 from a buyer in Oklahoma.

As with most graded collectibles, it all comes down to grade and population: the higher the grade and lower the population, the better. A first issue copy of Batman, published by DC Comics in 1940, has a higher Overstreet rank — number five — and, in a 6.5 graded condition, was one of eight on record (there are 50 known to be in better condition). According to the catalog, it was a “new to the market freshly graded example right out of an attic” and sold to a buyer in Nebraska for $38,400.

The first issue of Sub-Mariner and the Angel occupies a lower rank among Overstreet’s Golden Age Comics — number 27 — but the copy Landry had, which was graded 5.5, achieved the fifth highest price of the day and went out at $24,000.

Silver Age Comics — those published from 1956 to 1970 — have also been ranked by Overstreet and at number three on its list is the first edition of Fantastic Four, which was published by Marvel Comics in 1961. Landry had one to sell, graded in 6.5; it brought $33,600. For those in the market for other Fantastic Four issues, the sale gave bidders three examples of issue number five, one in grade 2, the other in grade 3.5. The issue in the lowest-rated condition finished at $2,880 while the 3.5-graded issues crossed the block consecutively and brought $5,040 and $2,400.

If one ranked the auction by condition grade, a 1964 copy of the number 19 issue of Marvel Comics’ The Amazing Spider-Man that had a grade of 9.8 would be at the top of the auction. The example in the auction is one of just 14 known, with only one finer copy believed to be in existence. A buyer from Rhode Island who has been a long-time client of Landry’s drove to the sale to bid on it in the room. They paid $10,200 for the issue in which MacDonald Gargan made his first appearance

The sale featured three examples of the limited edition Magic: The Gathering Beta Black Lotus trading card, which was described in the catalog as “the most sought-after card from the game.” Three grades — 7, 8 and 8.5 — were available and the results fell in line with expectations, bringing $1,680, $13,200 and $33,600, respectively.

Of course, icons and heroes come in many forms and not all the comic lots sold featured superheroes. Two matted and framed Peanuts daily comic strips — one dated June 28, 1967, the other from February 4, 1975, were sold consecutively, achieving $18,000 and $16,800. Both had been signed by animator Charles M. Schulz and came from a West Coast seller. Landry confirmed the two would be staying together, bought by the same bidder.

According to the auction catalog, little is known about the publisher Sterling, which published 18 issues under six different titles. Mike Roy’s Tormented series was among these and his original ink on paper cover art from the number two issue flew to $11,400.

The number one issue of Superman, from 1939, is a comic that ranks number three on Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age comics and often brings six-figures when one comes to market, regardless of condition. The example Landry had — which was the only one in the sale not to sell – was graded 1.8. Landry shared that he would try to keep it for a private sale or reoffer it in a future sale.

Landry Pop Auctions has already scheduled two future sales: Space Toys and the Collection of Jane and Jack Pillar on December 3, and another Icons & Heroes auction on December 10.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 508-470-0330 or www.landrypop.com.