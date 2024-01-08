Lalique Longchamp Mascot Leads Woody Auction Jan. 6 Sale

DOUGLASS, KAN. — On January 6, Woody Auction conducted its first auction of 2024. With offerings from an expansive private collection in Colorado, the sale featured nearly 450 lots of Haviland Limoges porcelain, Meissen, KPM and Lalique among other desirable makers. Leading the sale was a circa 1920 “Longchamp B” car ornament by René Lalique. Mounted on a walnut display base, the fine glass mascot measured 5 by 6¼ inches and did have the original metal fitting to install on a car. Against a humble estimate of $1/2,000, the frosted glass horse head crossed the block at $7,200, including the buyer’s premium. Further review of the January 6 sale will be in an upcoming issue.