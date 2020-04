LARCHMONT, N.Y. – British artist Gerald Laing (1936-2011) claimed the top lot at Clarke Auctions Gallery’s April 26 sale with his sculpture “An American Girl,” which brought $25,000. Editioned number 2 of 3, the 31-inch-tall bronze is dated 1978 and features a nude seemingly emerging from the water wearing nothing but a bandana on her head. It came from the estate of a Larchmont collector and sold to an online bidder.

Watch for a full review in a future sale.