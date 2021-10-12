Lady White Collection Sees Money For Munnings At Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES – Nearly 400 lots from the Beverly Hills, Calif., collection of Lady Victoria White crossed the block at Andrew Jones on Sunday, October 10, with all lots selling. The white glove sale was led by “The Kilkenny Horse Fair” by Sir Alfred James Munnings (British, 1878-1959), which realized $500,000 against an estimate of $200/300,000. One of four works by the sporting artist in the sale, the piece was well documented with extensive exhibition and publication history. The 26-by-30-inch oil on canvas courted interest in the United States and United Kingdom, ultimately selling to a private collector in the United States. The other works by Munnings all sold well, with “Making a Polo Ground at Princemere” achieving $162,500, “Winter at Flatford Mill” blowing to $33,750, and “Lark III, an Irish Setter” fetching $21,250.

A longer sale recap will appear in a future issue.