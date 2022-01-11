‘Lady Playing A Guitar,’ Attributed To Ingres, Plays To $34,720 At Helmuth Stone

-
-
Sotheby's Americana Week Auctions New York
Jan 14-24, 2022
-
Published: January 11, 2022
SARASOTA, FLA. — The guitar she is playing is acoustic but the price was amplified. Attributed to Jean August Dominique Ingres (French, 1780-1862) and estimated $4/6,000 in Helmuth Stone’s January 9 auction of Old Masters, fine art and antiques, “A lady playing a guitar” outperformed and finished at $34,720, inclusive of premium, pushed by more than 50 bids from its $2,000 starting price. Signed and dated (1833) lower right, the pencil-on-paper work was accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Mr Eric Bertin, dated September 19, 2005, measured 11¼ by 9¼ inches and was framed behind glass. Ingres blended traditional technique and experimental sensuality to reimagine classical and Renaissance sources for Nineteenth Century tastes. A talented draftsman, he was known for his serpentine line and impeccably rendered, illusionistic textures. “It was a great result,” said Austin Helmuth regarding the drawing, which went to a collector in New York City.
Read more about this sale in an upcoming issue.
Painted Highboy Achieves Apex Of David Good Collection
January 11, 2022
Nadeau’s Out Of The Gate In 2022 With $2.7 Million New Year’s Day Sale
January 11, 2022
Coral Immortals Rise For Akiba Antiques
January 11, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036