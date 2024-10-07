Lacour’s Bitters Bottle Heads To The West Coast, Tops Off Heckler Glass Sale

WOODSTOCK VALLEY, CONN. — Norman Heckler Jr presented a select group of 31 choice examples of glass bottles in his firm’s online sale that ran from September 19-25. Among the celebrated classics and new discoveries were early American glass, fine tableware, historical flasks and bottles. The top lot in the sale was a “Lacour’s Bitters” figural bottle, “Sarsapariphere,” 1860-70, which realized $28,080. It presented a modified lighthouse form, cylindrical with sunken side panels. Its color was bright grass green with a hint of lime, and it featured an applied triple collared mouth and smooth base. At 9 inches tall, it was, per catalog note, “clean and bright, handsome color, excellent condition.” A rare figural bottle thought to have been manufactured in San Francisco, Calif., “It went to a West Coast collector,” said Heckler. “This type of bottle is favored more by the West Coast collectors. It’s a so-called ‘Western’ bottle. All the ones that we’ve sold tend to go out to the West Coast.” More highlights from this sale will be featured in a follow-on review.