Krouse Collection Caps Brunk’s Mid-November Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Brunk Auctions’ highly-anticipated sale of the collection of Jerold D. Krouse on November 11 kicked off nearly a week of auctions and saw the highest result, $525,000 including premium, for an important Philadelphia Chippendale carved mahogany chest-on-chest that had been published in The Magazine Antiques (May 1987) and owned by Mr and Mrs Lammot du Pont Copeland. Estimated at $200/400,000, the piece was won by a private collector making their inaugural purchase at the house. More highlights from the Krouse sale, the Vander Sande single-owner sale and the British & Continental and American & Southern auctions will be featured in an upcoming issue.