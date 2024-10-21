Kowalski Painting Achieves Six Figures To Secure Top Spot At Rachel Davis

CLEVELAND, OHIO — On October 19, Rachel Davis Fine Arts conducted its 265th sale, Fine Art at Auction. The sale featured 410 lots of fine art, prominently featuring the art of northeast Ohio. Leading the sale was an oil on board by the Polish artist Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski, titled “The Hunt.” Measuring 19 by 15 inches framed, it had provenance to a private collection from Bath, Ohio. More than doubling its $20/40,000 estimate, the painting, depicting a red-coated man on horseback with hunting dogs in the foreground, galloped to a $128,000 finish, with premium. Additional highlights from this auction will be included in an upcoming issue.