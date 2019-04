HUDSON, N.Y. — A pair of Korean scroll paintings of Buddha led Stair Galleries’ April 28 sale when they sold for $209,100. Estimated at $3/6,000, the pair was from the estate of William Kelly Simpson, a professor of Egyptology at Yale University, but had once belonged to Mrs John D. Rockefeller and had been exhibited at the Worcester Art Museum in 1932–33. The lot inspired global interest, with bidders in the room and on the phone chasing the lot, which ultimately closed to a buyer bidding in the room. See a future issue for a more complete sale recap.