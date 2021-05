SUDBURY, MASS. – Tremont Auctions conducted its annual spring auction on April 25 with a sale that included nearly 600 lots drawn from local estates and collections. More than 200 lots in that total were devoted to paintings and prints, led by a large Korean abstract oil by Wook Kyung Choi that came from a local estate, which sold for $45,720. “The Rainy Day in July,” 1966, was signed and dated upper right and titled with a New York address on reverse. In a thin silver leaf frame, the oil on canvas measured 40 by 34 inches. A full review of this sale will follow.