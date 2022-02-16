Kodner Galleries Valentine’s Day Auction Brings In $1,458,000

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Valentine’s Day represents special meaning in the heart and mind of nearly everyone. The gift of jewelry as a memento of love shared is a long-standing tradition. Kodner Galleries conducts an annual Valentine’s Day jewelry sale in recognition of this tradition. The firm’s February 9 Valentine’s Day estate jewelry sale featured 150 lots of jewelry for every taste and budget, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, brooches, earrings and watches for ladies and luxury watches for men in addition to gentlemen’s rings and bracelets.

The sale was carried on three leading online bidding platforms, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Bidsquare. Phone and absentee bidding was available directly with the gallery. Strong house phone bidding from Kodner’s established South Florida clientele pushed total sales to $1,458,000.

The gift of diamonds never fails, and recent demand at Kodner Galleries for diamond jewelry, even in a pandemic, has increased significantly. Nothing says “I love you” more than a diamond engagement ring. A GIA-certified 9.66-carat diamond engagement ring and an EGL-certified 5.02-carat diamond engagement ring were hammered down at $53,240 and $60,500, respectively, making someone happy. A pair of fancy yellow diamond and platinum earrings brought $66,500. A 34.05-carat diamond riviere necklace was sold for $55,660.

Russ Kodner, president and resident GIA graduate gemologist, is an avid watch collector and follows the luxury watch market very closely. The high demand and short supply of luxury brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and others has recently resulted in record-breaking auction sales. Kodner has seen its luxury watch sales exceed $3 million in the past four months alone. At the February 9 sale, a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1A-001 sold for $229,000. A Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-001 brought $181,500, and a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980R-001, also was bid to $181,500. A quartet of Rolex watches also commanded significantly higher prices than in the recent past. Kodner is currently offering 0 percent commission for consignments of luxury watches or jewelry exceeding $50,000 in estimated value.

Color gemstone jewelry included an AGL 16.90-carat emerald and diamond ring bringing $36,300 and an AGL 35.60-carat Ceylon sapphire brooch at $78,650.

There was something for everyone and many bargains throughout the sale. A 5.70-carat diamond bangle bracelet sold for $2,900, a diamond and ruby ring made $2,662, and a Bulgari topaz ring went out at $1,573.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Kodner Galleries’ twice monthly auction sales consistently offer jewelry and luxury watches together with a mix of fine art and collectibles. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.