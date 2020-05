Review by Greg Smith, Catalog Photos Courtesy Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA.-Bidders were not shy about bidding on luxury and high value jewelry at Kodner Galleries’ April 22 sale, which saw a $124,000 result in a 60.50-carat graduated diamond necklace.

The firm presented 280 lots to bidders around the world, drawing from about 25 consignors according to Kodner Galleries general manager and head of cataloging, Kevin Taylor.

Taylor said, “It’s good to see that people are not shying away from spending money on jewelry. Our auctions always feature a fair percentage from that category, and its encouraging for us to see that the market is sustaining and we can expect that to continue. We were pleased by the percentage of sold lots in the auction, some things did better than we expected. Overall it was a good auction for us.”

The 60.50-carat diamond and platinum necklace sold to a private buyer. It featured 107 graduated emerald cut diamonds, J-K color, VVS clarity. The largest five diamonds were approximately 2.0 carats each.

Taylor said even at that price, the necklace was a good buy as it has a replacement value above $300,000.

Other notable results in jewelry included a $93,000 price for a vintage English 9.39-carat diamond and 18K gold engagement ring. The diamond was round brilliant cut, L color, VS2 clarity. A diamond, emerald and platinum bracelet brought the same price. It featured 58.0 carats of round brilliant and baguette cut diamonds, E-F color and VVS-VS clarity, with three Colombian emeralds at 12.0 carats total weight.

International fine art found strong sales during the auction, including a 20-by-14¼-inch oil on canvas signed Vu Cao Dam (French/Vietnamese, 1908-2000) that sold for $17,360 on a $2,000 high estimate. Taylor said the firm had three international bidders on the phone vying for the lot.

Another French work that would do well came from Jacques Bouyssou (1926-1997), an oil on canvas titled “The Dock,” depicting a scene in Honfleur, France, that brought $2,480. At the same price was a 25¾-inch-high bronze on marble plinth after Dimiti Chiparus, titled “Friends Forever” with two dogs looking up at a woman in elegant dress.

Two Russian silver chalices found similar results, including $2,976 for an Eighteenth Century example with inscription that said it was presented to Catherine II in 1876. It had sold at Sotheby’s in 2014 and measures 10-3/8 inches high. Also from that auction was the other, an 11-7/8-inch-high chalice by Mikhail Timofeev dated 1818 with diocese cross and the instruments of the passion. It sold for $2,356.

Alighting bidders was a Lalique “Champ Elysees” crystal chandelier that went over estimate to sell for $8,060. The chrome, clear and frosted crystal chandelier was signed and measures 22 inches high with repeating images of a leaf.

The firm runs auctions every two weeks. All prices reported include internet buyer’s premium.

Kodner Galleries is at 45 South Federal Highway. For information, www.kodner.com.