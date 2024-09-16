Knife Trio Slices Estimate To Head Morphy Militaria Auction

DENVER, PENN. — It took 21 bids to achieve the high-water mark of $123,000 but a trio of knives made by Ron Lake that had been embellished by Barry Lee Hands was one of the stars of Morphy Auctions’ Firearms & Militaria auction September 10-12. The lot — housed in a custom walnut display case with red lining — was comprised of a “Big Bear” knife with gilt pearl inlays, gold borders, multi-colored gold overlays and multi-colored diamonds, a folding knife with etched and frosted leaf decoration, and a small knife with gilt pearl inlaid handle and multi-colored gold overlays. It came from the collection of Frank Brownell and carried a pre-sale estimate of $30/50,000. It was one of two lots to achieve $123,000 in a sale that grossed more than $7 million. More highlights from this auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.