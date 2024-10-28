Kittinger Centennial Highboy Heads Harrison Collection For Stenella

JENKINTOWN, PENN. — Stenella Auctions handled the estate of George E. Harrison III on October 22-23, offering more than 400 lots with the proceeds going to the SPCA and other charities benefiting animals. Leading the sale at $22,500, including buyer’s premium, was a Kittinger-made copy of a high chest of drawers attributed to Thomas Affleck that is in the Mabel Brady Garvan collection at the Yale University Art Gallery. Just 12 copies of the original were made by Kittinger and the example in the Harrison collection — numbered 8 on a brass plaque — had originally been owned by John Griffith. An upcoming issue will explore additional highlights from this sale.