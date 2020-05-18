Kiss This: Warhol Photograph Heats Up To $8,918 At Kensington Estate Auction

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. – Originally snapped for the 1982 Rainer Fassbinder film Querelle, an original photograph by Andy Warhol found love at the top of Kensington Estate Auction’s sale when it sold for $8,918 on May 18.

Fassbinder commissioned Warhol to create a poster for the film, which bears a similar resemblance to this photograph with one of the subjects sticking his tongue out in the direction of the other.

The back of the print featured two authentication stamps and reference numbers that read “The Estate Of Andy Warhol FLO9.00165.”

The auction house said the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts released photographs for the museum exhibition titled “Photography Without End.” Several were sold directly by the foundation.

