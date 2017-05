NEW YORK CITY — In its 45th year, the popular Kips Bay Decorator Show House, hosted by the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club as its leading fundraiser, will be at 125 East 65th Street in New York City’s renowned Lenox Hill neighborhood and open for visitors throughout May.

“We are thrilled to announce that the 2017 Kips Bay Decorator Show House will take place at 125 East 65th Street, an inspiring canvas to celebrate the Show House’s remarkable 45th year,” said Show House Chair and interior designer Bunny Williams. “The flexible floor plan will be the perfect palette for this year’s designers. We look forward to another successful Show House season, to raise critical funds for New York City’s youth.”

The four-story, neo-Georgian style red brick home boasts fine views of townhouse gardens and nearby architectural cathedrals. Built in 1905, the grand residence was designed by world-renowned artist and architect, Charles A. Platt as a private home. The estate features original detailing, including the paneling, fireplace mantel, painted beam ceiling and herringbone floor. This spring, the sought-after home invited 20 of the world’s leading interior designers to decorate individual rooms before opening to the exhibit public.

“Each year, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House proves to be an unparalleled display of incredible interior design talent, raising critical funds for New York City children through the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club,” said James Druckman, President and CEO of the New York Design Center, and President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Proceeds from the Decorator Show House, which attract an estimated 15,000 visitors each year, benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club which offers after-school and enrichment programs for more than 10,000 youth, ages 6 through 18, in ten locations throughout the Bronx. The organization has raised over $20 million to date.

Admission is $40. For more information or tickets, www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.