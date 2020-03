COPAKE, N.Y. – Taking pride of place at Copake Auctions on Saturday, March 21, was a bronze of two lions by Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington (1876-1973) that brought $20,060. The nearly 30-inch-long bronze “Lion and Lioness” was marked Gorham Co. Founders and had been estimated at $10/12,000. Despite considerable competition, a collector bidding on the phone prevailed. For additional information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.